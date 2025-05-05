First Trust Advisors LP Sells 114,481 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,481 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBC. Boston Partners grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,237,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MasterBrand by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 398,303 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in MasterBrand by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after buying an additional 356,506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,403,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,122,000 after buying an additional 311,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE MBC opened at $12.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $20.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.70.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.85 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

MasterBrand announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MBC shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of MasterBrand from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Insider Activity at MasterBrand

In related news, Director Robert Crisci acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,404.80. The trade was a 43.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,034.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,618.08. The trade was a 26.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasterBrand Company Profile



MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

