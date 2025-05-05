First Trust Advisors LP Sells 115,504 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,504 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 585.1% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRRM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Baird R W raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

