First Trust Advisors LP Sells 165,756 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 534,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,756 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 111,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 710,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 505,569 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of BKD opened at $6.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $780.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.