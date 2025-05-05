First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,742 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 748.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $121.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.26. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $121.52.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $401,746.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,492,910.44. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $364,950.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,452.40. This trade represents a 8.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,269 shares of company stock worth $1,987,986 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NIC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIC

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.