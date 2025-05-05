First Trust Advisors LP Sells 23,395 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,395 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 338.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 82,344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 217.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 156,341 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 2.1 %

GLDD opened at $9.62 on Monday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $648.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.20 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In other news, SVP Christopher Gunsten purchased 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $30,031.25. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 61,532 shares in the company, valued at $476,873. This represents a 6.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

