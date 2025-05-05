First Trust Advisors LP Sells 27,139 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,139 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NX. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 833.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 805.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NX opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $861.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $35.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

