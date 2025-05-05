First Trust Advisors LP Sells 67,640 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,640 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Simply Good Foods worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,553,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,528,000 after acquiring an additional 90,444 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $186,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,252.75. This represents a 28.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $36.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $40.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMPL. UBS Group started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

