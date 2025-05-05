First Trust Advisors LP Sells 6,981 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 457,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,768,000 after buying an additional 167,767 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 84,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liquidity Services

In other news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $367,601.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,049.99. The trade was a 15.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 29,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $847,651.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,695,220.58. This represents a 11.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,758 shares of company stock worth $5,286,708. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LQDT shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

LQDT stock opened at $32.07 on Monday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $995.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

