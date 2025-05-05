First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Shoe Carnival as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 102,200 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 96,753 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCVL opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.41. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

