First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,042 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCFS. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in FirstCash by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,269.45. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $34,029,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,706,900.67. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $133.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.63. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.24 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.62.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.32. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $836.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FirstCash

FirstCash Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.