First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Daktronics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 150,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Daktronics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Daktronics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics Stock Up 4.4 %

DAKT opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.36 million, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $19.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Daktronics news, Director Andrew David Siegel bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,629. This represents a 6.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Daktronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DAKT

Daktronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.