First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 139,834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,339,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 112,842 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,304.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 605,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,927,000 after purchasing an additional 562,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 567.1% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $78.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.08.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

