First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,382 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after buying an additional 36,573 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

CWST opened at $116.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.31. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $120.69.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $237,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,578.49. This represents a 8.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWST. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

