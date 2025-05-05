First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Independent Bank worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3,383.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,110,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,970,000 after buying an additional 10,791,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,448,000 after acquiring an additional 25,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 53,938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 59,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 28.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 77,874 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBCP shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Independent Bank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Independent Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of IBCP opened at $31.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $660.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.25 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.12%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 6,404 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $198,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,811. The trade was a 43.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

