Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,402,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 796,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $36,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of FSM opened at $5.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

