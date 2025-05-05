Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 795.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

FDP opened at $33.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 101.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In other news, COO Mohammed Abbas sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $154,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,935.20. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Monica Vicente sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $77,023.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,779.36. This trade represents a 18.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,469 shares of company stock worth $319,190 over the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

