FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.36% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YDEC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 509,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 77,019 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 45,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of YDEC opened at $24.31 on Monday. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $24.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $81.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

