Gladstone Capital Management LLP Has $85.57 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 58,465.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,380 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 7.1% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $85,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,266,582,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,092,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,719,407,000 after acquiring an additional 545,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $189.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.