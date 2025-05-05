Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Holdings Lowered by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,453,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,562,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $37.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $49.12.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

