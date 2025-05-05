Guggenheim Cuts Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target to $165.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Reddit in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Reddit from $210.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.30.

NYSE RDDT opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.89. Reddit has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $230.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.15.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($8.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reddit will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.36 per share, with a total value of $100,898.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,130.88. This trade represents a 2.58 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $2,628,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 614,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,370,905.32. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 711,270 shares of company stock valued at $94,239,985 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,909 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Reddit by 1,011.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,768 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at $303,082,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit in the 4th quarter worth $271,539,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

