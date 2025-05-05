GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 480,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,015 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $667,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 28.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 155,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 56,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE GXO opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.