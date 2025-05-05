HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 111.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,109 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,467,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,337 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,883,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,793,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,668,000 after acquiring an additional 914,289 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,008,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,917,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,772,000 after acquiring an additional 113,988 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $73.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.87. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $75.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

