Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HSY. TD Cowen cut their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Hershey from $164.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.45.

Shares of HSY opened at $163.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.70 and its 200 day moving average is $168.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $211.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hershey will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

