Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Hologic Stock Down 5.4 %

HOLX stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. Hologic has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average is $69.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Hologic by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

