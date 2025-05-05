Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Holdings Lowered by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,645 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUMA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Shares of HUMA opened at $1.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $203.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. Humacyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Humacyte

In related news, Director Kathleen Sebelius bought 50,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,207 shares in the company, valued at $120,393.24. This trade represents a 121.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale A. Sander purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,118. The trade was a 97.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 83,993 shares of company stock worth $118,224. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.