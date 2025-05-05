Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) Short Interest Update

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Imunon Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IMNN stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.94. Imunon has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89.

Get Imunon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on IMNN shares. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Imunon in a report on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Imunon in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imunon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Imunon stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Imunon worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Imunon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.