Inspirato (ISPO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share and revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter. Inspirato has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.34 million.

Inspirato stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.01. Inspirato has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

In other Inspirato news, CEO Payam Zamani bought 29,500 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $134,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,800. This trade represents a 2.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

