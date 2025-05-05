Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,789,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $39,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,048,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,467,000 after buying an additional 205,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,019,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 118,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after buying an additional 231,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W lowered shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.83 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 68,671 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $510,912.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,339.44. The trade was a 17.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,303 shares of company stock valued at $706,660. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

