Invesco Ltd. Buys 13,101 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.'s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 46,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,069,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 81,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESPR. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Up 10.8 %

ESPR stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $215.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.94.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

