Invesco Ltd. Has $283,000 Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 260,294 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AxoGen by 2,912.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 530,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,552,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 49,604.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AxoGen by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 52,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AxoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

AxoGen Trading Up 3.9 %

AXGN stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $759.61 million, a P/E ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AxoGen news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,937.98. The trade was a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $264,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,835. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

