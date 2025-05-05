Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,814 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 283.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 55,275 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 2,140.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 580,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 629,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 154,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.39 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

