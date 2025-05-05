Invesco Ltd. Sells 41,380 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,380 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $27.65 on Monday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.38 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.49 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, COO Eben Tessari sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,250.75. This trade represents a 14.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Moat sold 23,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $651,016.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,808.30. This trade represents a 71.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,210,745. 54.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

