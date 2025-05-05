iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Short Interest Update

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,470,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 7,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 15.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares in the last quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.34.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
