Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Price

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Paylocity from $231.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $187.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.52. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.34. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $454.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total transaction of $5,116,777.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,862,200. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,775,000 after buying an additional 377,835 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,737,000 after purchasing an additional 320,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 349,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,774,000 after purchasing an additional 229,179 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter worth approximately $37,085,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6,025.6% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,085,000 after purchasing an additional 123,705 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

