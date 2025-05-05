JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in JFrog were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Norges Bank bought a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $32,878,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $30,554,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,437,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,757,000 after acquiring an additional 514,895 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,002,000 after purchasing an additional 365,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,836,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,882,000 after purchasing an additional 349,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

FROG stock opened at $34.83 on Monday. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 0.97.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 41,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $1,528,849.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,982,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,101,383.70. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $574,387.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,547,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,682,798.30. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,206 shares of company stock worth $12,213,601. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James started coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

