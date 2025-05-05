Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Kayne Anderson BDC were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KBDC. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson BDC by 584.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 123,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE KBDC opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54.

Kayne Anderson BDC Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson BDC ( NYSE:KBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 59.80%. The business had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kayne Anderson BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Kayne Anderson BDC Profile

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

