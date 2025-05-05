Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Price Target to $18.00

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.92.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:FCF opened at $15.89 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $118.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.38%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 116,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after acquiring an additional 295,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 51,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 33,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.