Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,683,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 422,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 117,231 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,146,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,951,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kforce by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 297,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,846,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $38.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.08. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $330.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.61 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 3.59%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KFRC. StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kforce from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

