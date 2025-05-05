Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,054 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.31% of Kforce worth $35,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kforce by 171.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 26,657 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $38.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $71.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $330.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

KFRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kforce from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

