MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 818,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Northland Capmk upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $112.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.87. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,471 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $647,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,300. The trade was a 15.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $809,436.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,309.91. This trade represents a 32.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 743,064 shares of company stock valued at $91,879,525 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,055 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Stories

