Mariner LLC Acquires 1,537 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Carter’s by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2,112.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 16,314.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average is $48.84. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $291.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut Carter’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $36.20.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

