Mariner LLC Acquires New Holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Mariner LLC owned 0.09% of Saratoga Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $814,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $26.25 to $25.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Saratoga Investment Stock Up 1.2 %

SAR stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.65. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44.

Saratoga Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.97%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

