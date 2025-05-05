Mariner LLC Acquires New Shares in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,715 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5,858.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $709.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.45 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

