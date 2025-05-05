Mariner LLC Buys 3,395 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 805.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.95.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $87.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.72 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 415.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Report on LXP

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.