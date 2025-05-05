Mariner LLC Buys 681 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 102.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 276,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 140,237 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 323,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,244 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,036. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $152,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,661.83. This represents a 15.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,499 shares of company stock worth $512,321 over the last ninety days. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $21.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 50.90%. Equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

