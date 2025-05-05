Mariner LLC Buys 790 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 944.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000.

Shares of REMX opened at $38.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $256.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.92. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $32.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

