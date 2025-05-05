Mariner LLC Buys New Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $117,242,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 299.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,740,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,142,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,797,000 after acquiring an additional 909,578 shares in the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,171,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 589.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 535,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,003,000 after purchasing an additional 458,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 6.0 %

CRDO opened at $48.26 on Monday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $86.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.27. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -321.73 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider James Laufman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $312,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,725 shares in the company, valued at $10,621,730.25. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $6,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,130,000. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,790 shares of company stock valued at $23,181,163. Company insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

