Mariner LLC Buys Shares of 7,398 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:POCT opened at $39.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $798.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.38. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $40.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.