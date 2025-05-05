Mariner LLC Cuts Stock Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,274,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,186,000 after purchasing an additional 107,058 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,905,000. Objectivity Squared LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 211,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 165,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 37,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 104,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

NYSE:USAC opened at $24.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.84.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 62.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 287.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

