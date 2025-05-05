Mariner LLC Decreases Stake in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,061 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in MARA were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of MARA by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MARA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,391,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in MARA by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MARA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MARA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MARA

In other MARA news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares in the company, valued at $65,232,861.24. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at $27,156,694.28. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MARA Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of MARA opened at $14.48 on Monday. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 6.82.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

MARA Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

